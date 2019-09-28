Walter E. Good, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter E. Good, 80, of Boardman, who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Walter will always be remembered as a caring, loyal and faithful man that stood by the principles of duty, honor and country.

He was born October 9, 1938 in Youngstown, the son of Walter P. and Marguerite (Clark) Good and was a lifelong area resident.

Walter was proud to have grown up on the East side where he graduated from East High School and then continued his education at Youngstown State University. Where he earned his two Bachelor’s Degrees in Mathematics and Engineering, and his Master’s Degree in Business Administration. With his love for education Walter, taught part-time at Youngstown State University.

He was a proud United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Era. For his service to our country, Walter received the Good Conduct Medal, the Marksman Badge and received an Honorable Discharge on June 6, 1963.

Walter celebrated his career as an industrial engineer in the steel industry ultimately retiring from the United States Postal Service.

He was a member of the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, it’s Vestibule Club and was a lector for Sunday mass. He also belonged to the Penguin Club, the Theta Chi Fraternity and the Smoky Hollow Golden Eagle Club. Upon his retirement, Walter took great pride in maintaining the Smoky Hollow Memorial.

Walter had many passions in his life. He enjoyed reading history books, tailgating prior to the YSU football games and had a true passion for sporting events especially for Ursuline High School and Youngstown State University. Walter always put his family as the center of his life and he was always so proud of them and his grandchildren.

Walter leaves behind his high school sweetheart and wife of over 57 years, the former, Dolores Lariccia, whom he married June 9, 1962; two children, Walter Michael (Tracy) Good of Boardman and Nannette (Terry) Jacobs of Youngstown; five grandchildren, whom he adored Christine, Michael and Riley Good and Caila and Alexis Jacobs and a sister, Sr. Brigid (Jeraldine Good) of the Poor Clares Monastery, Rockford Illinois. All of whom will continue Walter’s legacy of kindness, generosity and unconditional love.

Besides his parents, Walter was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and William Good.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as celebrant and Father Richard Murphy as co-celebrant.

Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church on Tuesday morning, October 1 to celebrate Walter’s mass.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Walter’s name to Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44505 where a scholarship will be established in his memory.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Walter’s family.