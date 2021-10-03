Vittorio Pecchia, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vittorio Pecchia, 87, of Campbell, peacefully passed away Saturday afternoon, October 2, 2021, with his loving family by his side from a brief illness.

Vittorio will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his happiness, positive attitude, hard work ethic, generosity and being full of life.

He was born July 22, 1934 in Avella, Province of Avellino, Italy, the son Riccardo and Anna Matilda (Luciano) Pecchia. Vittorio immigrated to the United States with his family in 1971 and with only $300.00 dollars to offer a better life for his family. He was extremely proud of becoming a citizen of the United States and always flew the American and Italian flags with great pride but held onto all the Italian traditions, especially the Christmas Eve fish dinners, which was his favorite.

While growing up in Italy, Vittorio always made his family his top priority. His work ethic started as a young child as working on the farm after school, followed by being a truck driver along with working construction. Vittorio found his way to Switzerland and Germany where he made extra money and sent it back to his family.

Once Vittorio settled in New Castle from Italy in 1971, he took up the trade of welding by working at City Welding and then moved to Campbell in 1974 where he worked for over 17 years as a welder at Northeast Fabricators, retiring in 1998.

Vittorio was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, the Sons of Italy, and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He also was an active member of New Middletown Farmers and Sportsman Club where he spent many days enjoying coffee with his buddies and had many wonderful memories with his family and friends.

Vittorio had many passions throughout this life. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. He always looked forward to spending time with his family, telling them stories of growing up in Italy and how hard life was growing up. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed rooting on his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved watching the Indians, Pirates and Yankees baseball games.

Vittorio married the love of his life, the former Matilda DeGennaro, in Italy on April 24, 1960 and they celebrated over 44 years of wonderful marriage until her passing on December 18, 2004.

Vittorio leaves behind to hold onto his memories his four children, Richard (Kim) Pecchia of Campbell, twins, Alfonso and Anna Pecchia, with whom he made his home and Steve (Traci) Pecchia of Austintown; five beloved grandchildren, Angelina, Bryana, Marissa, Anthony and Gabriella; three brothers, twins Francesco and Giuseppe and Gennaro, all of Italy and his sister, Carmela of England, along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends in the United States and abroad.

Besides his parents and wife, Matilda, Vittorio was preceded in death by three sisters, Antonietta, Maria and Francesca.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Vittorio on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221, Market Street, Boardman, OH, 44512.

There will be a prayer service held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial held at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, with Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery, Coitsville.

Vittorio’s famous saying and would always leave you with “Enjoy life!”.

