BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vito Anthony DePinto, Jr., 68 of Boardman, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022 at his residence in Boardman.

Vito was born on July 24, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Vito Anthony, Sr. and Anne (DeFrank) DePinto.

Vito was a proud east-sider of Youngstown and was a 1972 graduate of East High School.

Vito was all about food and making people happy while feeding them. He had an extensive career in culinary service in Youngstown, for which he was well-known. Vito took pride in his work and serving others is what gave him the most joy in life.

Besides his work, Vito was a dedicated Cleveland sports fan. He referred to the Cleveland Browns, as well as the Cleveland Indians, as the teams that got him through the best and worst times of his life. Vito and his late brother-in-law, Tony DeNiro, are together again, cheering on these teams to victory this season.

Vito was sure to always make you laugh and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Vito will always be remembered by his siblings, Nick (Patty) DePinto of Poland and Porsia DeNiro of Poland; nephews, Anthony (Jennifer) DeNiro of Poland and Nick (Jennifer) DePinto of Canton; niece, Deana (Matt) May of Poland and great-nieces and nephews, Anthony, Gianna, Nathan, Breanna, Zachary, Gianna and Anthony (Celene) DePinto. He will especially be missed by his loving cousins and his close-knit neighbor friends who meant very much to him and who looked out for one another.

Vito was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marty (Emanuel) DePinto, who passed away on June 6, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Vito Anthon,y Sr. and Anne (DeFrank) DePinto and a dear brother-in-law, Anthony P. “Tony” DeNiro.

No services are to be held at this time.

