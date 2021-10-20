Virginia Marie Allen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Marie (Quatro) (Pavliga) Allen, 91, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley Poland.

Virginia was born November 27, 1929 in Youngstown to the late Anthony and Mary Quatro and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

Virginia worked as a secretary for an architectural firm in downtown Youngstown for many years before becoming a homemaker while raising her children. Virginia later worked for Mahoning Bank in Campbell.

Virginia was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Her biggest joy was her five grandchildren, as well as her six grand-dogs. Virginia was a devoted Ohio State Buckeyes and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She looked forward to her weekly conversations with her grandsons to discuss the weekend games. Virginia was an avid gardener, always taking pride in the way her lawn and flowers looked.

Virginia is survived by her two children Joni (Keith) Lenhart of Boardman and Rick (Joan) Pavliga of Columbus; five grandchildren, Tyler and Connor Frklech, and Kara, Adam and Luke Pavliga.

Virginia was preceded in death by her daughter, Evelyn; a stillborn son; her sister Gerri Quatro; a brother Dick Quatro and former husband, Andrew Pavliga.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Virginia on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m. all at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 434 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as officiant.

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, guests to the service are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery, Coitsville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

The family would like to sincerely thank the many nurses, aides and other staff at Shepard of the Valley Poland, who took wonderful care of Virginia for two years.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, and considering Virginia’s love of dogs, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Angels for Animals in Canfield.

