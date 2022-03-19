YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Lee “Jenny” Skarada, 41, of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Omni Manor Health Care, Youngstown.

Jenny will always be remembered for her smile, generosity and sense of fashion where she always dressed with impeccable style.

She was born November 10, 1980 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the daughter of William and Virginia (Hagg) Meshot and Eddie Robinson.

Jenny was a graduate of Boardman High School where she was a cheerleader and played in the band.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Jenny was a security guard for Burns Security and also a guard at the Southern Park Mall.

Jenny was a member of Christian Life Church, Canfield.

Jenny had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed drawing, painting pictures, socializing with her family and friends and the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing with her son. Jenny also enjoyed knitting gifts for special occasions.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories her parents; her beloved two children, Vaun Stanley and Clayton Neapolitan; her siblings, Josie (Michael) Lyon and Archie Robinson; her paternal grandparents, Ruby (Archie) Robinson, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jenny was preceded in death by her husband, James Gassior and maternal grandparents Loretta (Eugene) Baysinger.

Calling hours and funeral services took place at Gabauer Funeral Home, New Brighton, Pennsylvania with Pastor David Howells of Bridgewater Church of Christ as officiant.

Interment took place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Jenny’s name to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

