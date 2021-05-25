Virginia “Dolly” Chiarello, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia “Dolly” Chiarello, 88, of Youngstown, passed away early Thursday morning, May 20, 2021 at the Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.

Dolly will always be remembered for being a strong, meticulous and hard working woman who loved her family dearly.

She was born March 5, 1933 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank and Catherine (Mineo) Chiarello and at an early age of 11, Dolly lost her mother and she proudly took on the role of caring for her siblings, her father and her grandfather.

Dolly grew up on Knox Street on the south side of Youngstown and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. While in high school she was a majorette and she and her sister played for the West Side Merchant’s fast pitch baseball team.

Besides being a homemaker, caregiver and matriarch to her family, she had an extensive work career. She first worked at Strouss’ and then for the Plakie Toy Company. Then Dolly was employed at the YSU Maag Library in the Acquisitions Department from 1978 until her retirement in 2005. Throughout her career until the present, Dolly also worked for Modarelli Construction, A & A Tree Service and APCO Construction handling their accounting and payroll.

Dolly was proud of her Italian heritage. She was a member of the ITAM in Brier Hill and was an excellent baker and cook when it came to all Italian food. Her specialty was her spaghetti and her wedding soup. Dolly enjoyed bowling and gardening and she was an especially good dancer. She had a true passion and loved rescuing animals.

Dolly leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughter, Judy (Andy) Longo of Boardman; the apple of her eye, her grandson, Andrew Longo of Boardman; her sister and best friend, Rose “Tootsie” Modarelli of Youngstown and a sister-in-law, Rosemary Taylor of Youngstown, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Dolly was preceded in death by her former husband, James Acierno and brothers, Paul, Sam and Anthony Chiarello.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 2:00 – 3:50 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m., all at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Her family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Darrell Grace and Dr. Salim El-Hayek for their kindness and care over the years.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made in Dolly’s name to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

