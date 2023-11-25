LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia (DeLuco) Bellino, 97, of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, November 21, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Virginia was born January 28, 1926, in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Esperina (Worrellia) DeLuco and was affectionately known by everyone as “Tootsie.”

She was a 1945 graduate of East High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

After her graduation, Tootsie was employed at Welles Department Store along with the Mahoning National Bank Bond Window, downtown Youngstown, for many years.

Virginia married the love of her life, Francis “Chick” Bellino, on June 7, 1947, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church by Monsignor Vito Franco. Together they began a family and were blessed with over 73 years of wonderful memories together until his passing on October 19, 2020.

Tootsie was also a proud homemaker which brought her great joy. She centered her life around her family always making them her top priority. Tootsie loved spoiling all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as their grammy. She was a fabulous baker and cook and her family will miss her pizzelles along with all the other excellent Italian dishes she prepared.

Virginia was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and held a special devotion to St. Anthony of Padua and participated for numerous years in his novena, which is held for 13 consecutive Tuesdays and his Feast Day is always celebrated on June 13.

Tootsie had many enjoyments throughout her life. She would look forward to playing cards with her long time card club ladies, which they did for many years.

Tootsie leaves behind to hold onto to her precious memories, two children, Nicholas (Marlene) Bellino and Kathy (Joseph) LaRocca, both of Liberty; her four grandchildren, Christopher (Jessica) Bellino, Dr. Nicholas Bellino, Nicole (Mark) Schroedel and Jennifer (Joe) Paris; eight great-grandchildren, Nixon, Silvio, Kamryn, Carson, Sienna, Anella, Gianna and Nico; many nieces and nephews who knew her as “Aunt Toots,” along with cousins and friends.

Virginia is now reunited with her parents, Anthony and Esperina DeLuco; her beloved husband, Francis; an infant grandson; a sister, Mary Ann (Sam) Mortellaro; a brother, Francis (Lucille) DeLuco and her father and mother in-law, Nicola and Rose Bellino.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, November 27, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:20 p.m., at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, where a prayer service will be held at 12:25 p.m.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial held on Monday, November 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio, officiating.

Burial will take place next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

