AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia A. (Sabella) Tarantine, 82, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away at her residence peacefully Thursday afternoon, May 18, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Virginia will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.

She was born September 7, 1940 in Youngstown, the daughter of Rocco and Josephine (Ingrosso) “Isabella” Sabella and was a lifelong area resident.

She was proud of her Italian roots growing up on the East side and was a 1958 graduate of East High School as a “Golden Bear.” Virginia continued her education and graduated in 1959 from Choffin Career Center with her LPN License.

Virginia was employed as an LPN for St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Upon marrying the love of her life, Frank E. Tarantine, on October 9, 1965 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church; she then became a devoted homemaker. Together they shared over 54 years of wonderful marriage, until his passing on November 12, 2019. Virginia was a true matriarch for her family and enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her husband and son, Perry.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church.

Virginia had many passions in life. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting and preparing the big holiday meals for her family.

Virginia leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her beloved son, Perry (April Antell) Tarantine of Duncansville, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Phyllis Rossi and Mary (Donald) Caspary and her brother, Anthony (Leann) Isabella along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Virginia on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown, where a funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Gregory F. Fedor V.F. as celebrant.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Virginia’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Patriot Hospice for all the excellent care and compassion that was shown to them and to Virginia throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Virginia’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Virginia A. (Sabella) Tarantine, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.