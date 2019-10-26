Viola J. Armeni, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Viola J. Armeni, 94, of Boardman, who passed away on October 19, 2019.

She was born October 15, 1925 in Youngstown, the 10th child of 13 of Santo and Christina (Morella) Armeni and was a lifelong area resident. .

She was a proud graduate from East High School and worked at Dollar Bank and then later National City in accounting for decades. Upon retirement, she became a realtor for D’Amico Realty.

She was of Catholic faith and was known to always be praying the Rosary. She was a long time parishioner and active member at St Charles Church where she was a Greeter every Saturday for 4:00 pm mass.

She loved wearing her USA Flag Pin, beautiful scarves and was always in theme with whatever Holiday it was. Her family will cherish memories of her Coconut Bunny Cakes and her famous Italian Love Cakes. Aunt Vi loved spending Christmas Eve with her family and always brought the Christmas Communion Oplatki in which they shared. The night never ended until she passed around the Christmas song books and they sang some Christmas Carols together. She had a lovely voice and was extremely proud of her Italian Heritage.

She leaves behind her brother Robert (Carol) Armeni and her nieces and nephews whom she had a special bond with and who looked after her care Kari (Joseph) DePizzo, Rob (Alyssa) Armeni and Laura (Erik) Luca, her great nephews and nieces Christopher (Kristen) and Patrick DePizzo, Nicholas, Vincent and Vito Armeni, Maria (Andrew) Saylor and Maddie Luca.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and 11 brothers and sisters: Rosie Smalldino, Kitty Colantone, Mary Guerrieri, Virginia DiTomasso, Pauline Salaga, Mildred Faulkner, Theresa Kitt, Samuel, Thomas, Joseph, and Richard Armeni and another niece who helped in her care until her death Suzie Fleming (John, Jack and Andrew) and family.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, October 28, 2019 call from 1:30 – 1:55 p.m. in the gathering space at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 pm with Father Philip Rogers as celebrant.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com. to sign the guest book and send condolences to Viola’s family.