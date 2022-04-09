BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincenza DiTommaso, 93, transitioned peacefully at home on Wednesday afternoon, April 6, 2022 surrounded by her loving family and her parish priest, the Very Reverend Monsignor Michael Cariglio.

She was born in the Abruzzo region of Italy on October 15, 1928 in the small town of Bugnara. Vincenza was the third out of six daughters born to the late Riccardo and Marianina (Felice) LaMarca.

On June 14, 1948, Vincenza married fellow Bugnarese, Mario DiTommaso. They left together later that year and immigrated to Maracaibo, Venezuela with the hopes of eventually coming to the United States. While there, Vincenza gave birth to her only child, Maria (Mary). In 1953, they got a call from the American consulate that informed them they could go to America.

Upon arriving in Youngstown, her husband, Mario went to work immediately in the steel mill and she set about becoming a full time homemaker. Unfortunately, during the late 50’s and early 60’s, the steel mills were experiencing prolonged recurrent strikes, so Vincenza went to work to supplement the family income.

What was only supposed to be temporary lasted for nearly 40 years! Vincenza worked at the Wick Building in downtown Youngstown and loved meeting all kinds of people from different walks of life. She built lasting friendships with her coworkers that helped provide her with the family feeling she missed by not having her own parents and sisters close by.

Vincenza (whose husband tried to Americanize her name and started calling her Jennie) loved to cook and bake all kinds of food. She was extremely generous and anyone who visited never left with an empty stomach and always had a treat in hand to take home. This is such an Italian tradition.

When her daughter asked her one day what she loved most about this country, she said going to the grocery store. She said the first time she walked into the A&P downtown, she couldn’t believe what was all there and within her reach. She realized that as long as you worked and had money, she would not ever worry about starving for food again. Memories of her early childhood never left her.

Vincenza has been a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica for over 60 years. She loved going to five o’clock mass and sitting with her old neighborhood friend, Ange.

She leaves behind her daughter, Mary (Dr. Michael Leone) with whom she made her home and her beloved grandson, Dr. Mario Leone, whom she helped raise and three sisters, all in Italy, Maria Niva, Pisciotti of Pescara, Emilia Fantozzi and Anna Pressutti, both of Bugnara and numerous nieces and nephews living throughout Italy, Spain and Venezuela. .

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mario on December 29, 2011 and two sisters, Giovanna Lombardi and Alba Maria Palagini

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday morning, April 11, 2022 from 9:00 am – 9:55 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m. with the Very Reverend Monsignor. Michael J. Cariglio as officiant.

Entombment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been trusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Vincenza’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vincenza (LaMraca) DiTommaso, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.