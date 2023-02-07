BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent Morgione, 88, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 6, 2023 at Briarfield Place, surrounded by his loving wife Loretta, his children, grandchildren, and other family members.

Vincent was born July 29, 1934 in Youngstown to Joseph and Anna (Pantaleo) Morgione. He attended St. Dominic School and graduated in 1953 from Ursuline High School. He attended Kent State University and graduated from Youngstown State University in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for six years. He was the Controller for the Cafaro Corporation for 58 years, retiring in 2016.



He leaves his loving, caring, and devoted wife, the former Loretta Galip, whom he married on May 28, 1960 at St. Dominic Church. They were married by his cousin Father Camillo Tirabassi, who performed his first wedding Mass that day. Together they shared a beautiful marriage for over 62 years.

He leaves to cherish his memories his daughter Vinetta (Thomas) Metzinger, his sons Attorney Vincent (Maria), Nicholas (Jessica) and Attorney Gregory (Kristin) Morgione. He leaves his beloved grandchildren Thomas (Cheri), Michael (Ashley), Dr. Matthew and Christopher Metzinger; Vincent, Anthony, Marco and Nico Morgione; Nicholas and Adrianna Morgione; Gregory, Anna, and William Morgione and his precious great-grandsons, Aaron, Tommy, and Anthony Metzinger, who brought him great joy. He leaves his sister Diane (Raymond) Kuharich, as well as his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Norma Morgione, Attorney Ronald Galip, George Galip, Shirley Sunderlin, Beverly (Dr. Richard) Marinelli, and John (Claudia) Lewis as well as many nieces and nephews who meant so much to him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Giuseppe and Frank, as well as his sister-in-law Eileen Galip and his brother-in-law Donald Sunderlin.

He was a wonderful Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. His family meant everything to him. He always was supporting his children and grandchildren at their various academic, athletic, and performing arts events. He was so proud of each and every one of them. He loved hosting Sunday dinners and holiday get togethers at his home. He was so happy that he was able to travel to Italy after he retired to see where his family was from and to meet family members there.



Vincent was a member of St. Maron Parish, and the Knights of St. Maron.



A Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at St. Maron Church with Father Tony Massad as celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, February 10, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Entombment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.



The Morgione family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Mercy Health Boardman and Briarfield Place for all their love and care given to Vince the past five and a half months. They would also like to thank Mark Butch for his friendship and kindness shown to Vince throughout the years.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511; Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451; or Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements are being handled by the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home.

