Vincent J. “Vince” Fusillo, Struthers Ohio

SRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Vincent J. “Vince” Fusillo, 40, of Struthers, peacefully passed away Sunday evening, October 11, 2020 with his loving family by his side after complications from a blood clot.

Vince was born April 1, 1980 in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Carol (Altman) Fusillo.

He was a 1998 graduate of Struthers High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Vince was a salesman for many years and most recently was manager for Commercial Accts selling automotive parts.

Vince was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica.

Vince will be remembered for his caring personality and his acts of kindness. There was rarely a time that Vince didn’t have a smile on his face. His laughter and ability to have fun was contagious. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and taking family trips. Most importantly, Vince’s number one priority in life was being there for his children. They were his world and he loved them very much. In 40 years of life, Vince touched many lives and he will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

Vince leaves behind his two children; Sofia and Santino Fusillo; his father Michael Fusillo, three brothers Joseph (Trisha), Adam (Alicia) and Jason (Jennifer) Fusillo and his beloved pet companions Milo and Lola along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Vince was preceded in death by his mother, Carol (Altman) Fusillo and by his grandparents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the funeral home after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger.

Vince’s family wishes to express their appreciation to everyone who has helped and supported Vince throughout his illness and who have offered condolences at this time

Due to Vince’s untimely passing the family suggests that in lieu of flowers material contributions can be made directly to them to support his beloved young children.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Fusillo family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: