Vilma A. (Strollo) Cramer, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vilma Cramer, 96, of Canfield, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 24, 2021 after a long illness.

Vilma was the daughter of the late Dominic and Mary Strollo and was a lifelong resident of Youngstown and Canfield.

Vilma graduated in 1943 from East High School and was employed for many years at General Fireproofing Company as a keypunch operator and secretary.

Her husband William Cramer, whom she married on July 28, 1951, passed away on September 14, 2007.

Vilma leaves behind her loving sister, Jennie Dundee; sisters-in-law, Antoinette Russo Strollo and Marlene Strollo. Vilma also leaves behind her many loving nieces and nephews, Phyllis Thompson, Janice King, Sharon Luc, Nick Dundee, Joann Panno, Danelle Abbas, Lisa Licata, Karin Hudock, Kim Strollo, Dominic Strollo, David Strollo and Paul Usher.

Besides her parents and husband, Vilma was preceded in death by her sisters, Edina Strollo, Alvina Palermo and brothers, Lenine Strollo, Dante Strollo and Dominic Strollo. She was predeceased by her nephews, Dante Strollo and Ronald Palermo and niece, Gale Rudolphi.

Private family services will be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Entombment will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Uniontown, OH 44785.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences Vilma's family.