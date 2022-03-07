YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria “Vicki” Anania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

She was one of ten children and was preceded in death by her parents, Daisy and Dominik Anania and siblings, Frank, Russ, Marie, Sam, Tom, John, Nancy and Pete.

She is survived by her younger brother, Tony Anania.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories Angela Prologo, Matthew (Maria) Prologo and Dominique (Mark) Andrasak. She also leaves the greatest loves of her life, her grandchildren, Eric Prologo, Tyler Gilchrist and Ethan Prologo and her great-grandchild, Giovanni Gilchrist.

Vicki, who never revealed her age, was born many years ago in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

She attended Victory High School and once she graduated, the family moved to Youngstown, Ohio. She attended Kent State University and received her degree in nursing and worked in the nursing field until she met and married Dominic Prologo. She became a stay-at-home mom and helped build a beautiful house in Columbiana, Ohio. Once her children were grown, she went back to nursing in various nursing homes throughout the Valley.

Vicki was known as the “fun aunt” to her many nieces and nephews. She had a very distinct laugh that was known to cause crowds of strangers to burst out in laughter with her.

After her daughters moved to the Akron area with their children, Vicki soon followed to be near them and her precious grandchildren. Vicki was very involved in her grandchildren’s lives and was a fixture at every sporting event, school function and anything else that involved Eric, Tyler and Ethan. The grandchildren called her “Nana”, “Nana Vic” and sometimes just “Vic” and she answered to all of them! Vicki would do anything for her grandkids; she once drove to Eric’s apartment at Akron U and killed a spider for him!

Vicki was a sassy lady throughout her life, not only was she a dedicated nurse and licensed cosmetologist but she was also an accomplished bowler, sang in the church choir and danced every time the opportunity presented itself. She would dance with the grandkids, dance at football tailgates and of course, at the Italian festivals!

Vicki was a faithful Catholic, she was absolute in her belief that she would be reunited with her mom and siblings in Heaven… and they would all be dancing!

Local arrangements were handled by the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Her family is respecting her wishes upon death. In lieu of flowers, a dedicated donation can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society.

