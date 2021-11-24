Victoria Marie Gragorace, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria Marie (Hassan) Gragorace, 51, of Youngstown passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Mercy Health in Boardman.

Victoria was born on September 21, 1970 in Youngstown, a daughter of Edward and Patricia (Kosin) Hassan.

At the early age of 13, Victoria met the love of her life, Joseph Gragorace. They grew up together and graduated from South High School in 1988. That same year, the two were married. Together, they celebrated 33 years of love and marriage.

Not only were the two soulmates and best friends, they were also business partners. Each being a co-owner of Delux Tax Service, Inc. of Youngstown.

In addition to a successful career and being a proud homemaker, Victoria enjoyed playing poker, going out to eat, traveling, going on vacation with family and friends and going on walks through Mill Creek Park. She was strong, active and energetic and her grandkids were the light of her life. Victoria’s loving and caring presence will be missed by all who knew her.



Victoria will always be remembered by her husband, Joseph Gragorace; daughter, Monica Marie Gragorace; grandchildren, Kade Reble and Jordyn and Jasmyn Ward; siblings, David Hassan, Joseph (Wendy) Hassan, Susan (Joseph) Rusu and Lucy (Chip) Ruffner; nieces and nephews, Zachary (Miranda) Hassan, Ivan (Diana) Rosado, Derek (Stacey) Rosado, Alissa Rusu, Stephanie (Denny) Little, Matthew (Morgan) Hassan, Steven Wimer, Michelle Wimer and Aaron, David and Michael Badura; mother-in-law, Patricia Gragorace; sister-in-law, Cathleen Wimer; brothers-in-law, Robert. Jr. and Dion Gragorace and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.



Besides her parents, Victoria was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Wimer; nephew, Jakob Hassan and father-in-law, Robert Gragorace



Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Victoria on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 p.m. at Rossi Santucci Funeral Home of Boardman, 4221 Market Street. A funeral service will follow at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Hector Colon presiding

