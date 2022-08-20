BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022.

Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends.

He was born October 30, 1964 in Cleveland, the son of Anna Moss and lived in Cleveland for many years before moving to Florida and returning to Boardman.

Troy graduated from John Adams High School in Cleveland and then attended Barber School in Cleveland and Florida.

He knew from a young age that he wanted to be a barber. He truly enjoyed cutting hair at the various barber shops and socializing with his clients.

He also enjoyed working on cars as a mechanic and was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Troy leaves behind to hold onto his memories, his three children, Troyana Hill, Trevor Hill and Tristan Hill; two grandchildren, Legend and Legacy; his mother, Anna Moss; three siblings, Roquelle (Brian) Fogarsi, Nishelle Moss and Curtis Moss; nieces, Rhonda Mayfield, Alexandria Borrelli and Roquelle Woodson; nephews, Mario Moss and LaMonte Borrelli; great-nieces and nephews, Kaleob Woodson, Octavia Woodson and Jeremiah Wilson and his girlfriend Tammy Marino and her children along with many cousins and close friends.

Per Troy’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff at Rossi and Santucci Funeral, 4221 Market Street, in Youngstown.

Troy’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the all the family and friends that have shown their care and compassion throughout this difficult time.

