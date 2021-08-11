Trena Dohar, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Trena (Johnson) Dohar, 74, of Boardman, passed away suddenly on Sunday morning, August 8, 2021.

Trena will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will also be remembered as a voice of reason, stickler for taste and for her zest for life.

She was born April 23, 1947 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Lloyd “Bud” and Betty (Tyler) Johnson and moved to the Youngstown area as a young child.

Trena graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and was a member of St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church.

Trena was employed at General Electric and also as a bartender at Holiday Inn, Boardman but her true career was being a proud homemaker. She loved her family and also loved being right most of the time along with being an exceptional caregiver for everyone.

Trena had many passions throughout her life. She loved her trips to casinos, watching the television show Law & Order and was beyond an avid golfer.

Trena leaves behind to hold onto her memories, her husband, Michael J. Dohar, whom she married November 25, 1981; two daughters, Brittany Rae (fiancé, Martín Domínguez) Dohar of Mexico and Michelle (John) Alonzo of California; a granddaughter, Kayla (Eric) Sampson; two great-grandsons, Winston and Jones; her brother, Lloyd (Shirley) Johnson; closest niece, Stacey (Scott) Mihalick; her grandpuppy, Henry and her dear friends, Jackie Motsinger and Teresa Fisher, along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Trena was preceded in death by an infant son, Michael and her sister, Phyllis Petrella.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Trena on Sunday, August 15, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, where the Prayers of Incense Prayer Service will take place at 4:00 p.m.

Friends and family may also pay respects on Monday morning, August 16, 2021 from 9:00 – 9:55 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown followed by a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m. with Father Tony Massad as officiant. The funeral will also be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

