YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Joseph “Tom” Dohar, 91, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 with his loving family by his side.

Tom was born September 20, 1931, in Youngstown, the oldest of seven children, the son of Peter M., Sr. and Adelaide (Zackaria) Dohar and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated in June of 1949 from South High School and earned his Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown College (now YSU) in June of 1955.

Following graduation, Tom proudly served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1957, where he reached rank of corporal. He then served for four years in the Reserves and was Honorably Discharged 1961.

Tom was employed for various companies as auditor, accountant and office manager and retired from Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation in 1996, as auditor, accountant.

He was longtime member of St. Maron Maronite Church, the St. Saba Club, St. Tobias Society, the John Henry Newman Honorary Society and OPERS.

Tom had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed playing cards and backgammon with his family and friends, reading and doing word games and puzzles. He also enjoyed doing woodworking and did much of the work installing a family room in the basement of their home. Tom loved working in the yard and garden along with listening to music preferably opera and the music of the 40’s, 50’s and 60’s. Tom also loved the simple things in life of just spending time with his family and friends and looked forward to having Lebanese dinner night with his nieces and nephews.

Tom leaves behind his brother, Michael (Georgia) Dohar of Canfield and his sister, Marie Abbas of Youngstown along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his partner, Colin J. Donohue with whom had over 46 wonderful years with until his passing in April 2020 and his siblings; an Infant brother, Peter M. Dohar; brothers, John (Frances) Dohar and Peter M. (Judith) Dohar, Jr.; two sisters, Catherine (Thomas) Abraham and Helene (Anthony) D’Apolito and a brother-in-law, John Abbas, Sr.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 9:30 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S Meridian Road, Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S Meridian Road, Youngstown with Fr. Tony Massad as celebrant.

On behalf of Tom’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to entire staff of Briarfield Place, Tom’s niece Gabrielle and great niece Francesca and neighbor Linda Harvey for all the love and care they showed to Tom throughout this difficult process.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations be made in Tom’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

