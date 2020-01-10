Thomas R. “Tom” Murphy, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas R. “Tom” Murphy, 95, of Poland, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, January 9, 2020 at Hospice House after residing at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

Tom was born June 5, 1924 in Campbell, the son of Bruno and Rose (Zupp) Murphy and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1943, earned a Bachelor Degree in Business Education from Youngstown College in 1949 and a Master’s Degree from Kent State University in 1960.

Tom’s love for teaching spanned 42 years. His career began at Fairfield Township in Columbiana County in 1948. From there he continued teaching at Girard High School for 26 years, where he also served as Clerk of the Board of Education. He was on the Limited Service Faculty at Youngstown State University for 39 years. His passion for teaching then continued in Western Pennsylvania and Trumbull Business College.

Tom was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, the Ohio and Mahoning Retired Teachers Associations and a charter member of Mended Hearts Chapter 7.

Tom’s utmost joy in life was family. Growing up with seven brothers and sisters provided many cherished memories. His love and pride for his three daughters was immeasurable. It has been a blessing to witness his love of life, devotion to his family, sense of humor and compassionate heart. His generosity touched so many people throughout his life. All who knew him felt the warmth of his infectious smile.

His wife of over 55 years the former Mary R. Pallotta whom he married June 15, 1957 passed away on May 29, 2012.

Tom leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his daughters Gloria (Tom) Basista, Rosemary (Greg) Fesz and Linda Ferrier, Papa adored his seven grandchildren Alex (Alejandra) Basista, Jaclyn Basista, Maria (fiancé Jesse) Fesz, Christina Fesz, Gregory Fesz, Jacob (Lily) Ferrier and Vincent Ferrier and a great grandson Brody along with many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Tom was preceded in death by four brothers Tony, Joe, Frank and Dom Murphy, three sisters Kitty Puhalla, Phyllis Notareschi and Carmel Morris and son–in-law Brock Ferrier.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Youngstown and again on Monday morning, January 13, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Dr., Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman with Father Gerald DeLucia officiating.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

