Thomas J. “Tom” Strauss, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas J. “Tom” Strauss, 92, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021 in his sleep at Park Vista Assisted Living Center.

Tom was born December 23, 1928 in Youngstown, the son of John and Anne (Jankovic) Strauss and was a lifelong area resident.

Tom graduated from Wilson High School in 1946 where he excelled in playing football and basketball.

After graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corp and served at the tail end of World War II from 1946 to 1948.

Upon receiving an Honorable Discharge he attended Penn State University at State College until called back to the Marines for the Korean War Conflict from 1950 until he was discharged in 1952 as a disabled American Veteran.

He spent many years attending YSU and proudly graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Tom spent over 30 years working as a credit manager for Truscon, Republic Steel and LTV Steel.

He was a past President of Mahoning Valley Industrial Management Association and was a member of the Youngstown District Invitational Amateur Golf Association (YDIAGA). He was a long time member of the downtown YMCA and played softball for Belleria Pizza in the Youngstown Slo-Pitch League.

Tom was very active at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica in Youngstown, serving as Coordinator for Perpetual Adoration, a member of Parish Council, a lector, and a Eucharistic Minister. He was involved in the Youngstown Cursillo Movement and was a member of many Cursillo teams throughout the years.

He was an avid fan of the Youngstown State Penguins, the Cleveland Browns and Indians.

Tom leaves behind to hold onto his memories, his wife of 67 years, the former Mary Bell whom he married on July 3, 1954; his son, Thomas (Cheryl) Strauss of Fort Myers, Florida; two granddaughters, Julie (Scott) Brownlee and Gina (Brad) Hoersten; three great-grandchildren, Luca and Leo Brownlee and Ariana Hoersten, along with many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, John Strauss and Ed Strauss and a sister Margaret Smith.

There was a private Mass of Christian burial held on Friday at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown, with Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as celebrant.

Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, where the great men of the Ellsworth VFW provided military honors for Tom.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions be made in Tom’s name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44502.

