LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. “Noonie” Rohan, Jr., 92 of Liberty, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 with his loving family at his side.

Tom was born March 27, 1931 in Youngstown, the son of Thomas and Helen Rohan.

He was a 1949 graduate of East High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Wrangell (AE-12) from 1952-56.

He provided immeasurably for his family by working hard during a 30-year membership in UFCW 880 as meat manager at local grocers and later enjoyed working alongside family in masonry, concrete, carpet and property management.

He is fondly remembered as the best derbake drummer, often playing for the dabke dances at weddings and moonlighting at area clubs. Noonie was also an outstanding fastpitch softball pitcher with a mesmerizing windup – once striking out 26 at Oakland Field. He enjoyed cookouts, a shot and a beer, the Browns, Indians and Cavs but most important to him was being with his family, entertaining, laughing, feeding, joking, coaching and sometimes being the rookie. He was always at grandchildren’s sporting events. His fast easy smile and green eyes will be missed.

He was a lifelong member of St. Maron Maronite Church and always spoke of its importance in his childhood on the east side.

Tom, beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, coach and friend, will always be fondly remembered as a good proud man. He helped others when he could and always appreciated the help that others showed him.

Tom leaves wonderful memories to his wife of 70 years, Freida Johns (married April 11, 1953); daughters, Rhonda Kinch, Diane (Dave) Kopacz and Christine Rohan; son, William (Karen) Rohan; grandchildren, Jimmy (Holly) Kinch, Matthew (April) Kopacz, Adam (Mandi) Kopacz, Stephanie (Neil) Konesky, Amanda Rohan, Courtney Kopacz and Tommy (Chelsie) Rohan IV; great-grandchildren, Riley, Connor, Oscar, Flynn, Max, Ben, Cal, Murphy, Carter, Harper, Charlotte and Tommy V; sisters-in-law, Alice Rohan and Martha Jacob and many nephews and nieces who always spoke highly of Uncle Noonie.

Besides his parents and in-laws, Tom was preceded in death by son, Thomas and his wife, Karen; son-in-law, John Kinch; brothers, Ray, John, Sam, Joe and George and his sisters, Pauline (Fred) Merkich, Irene Rohan, Esther (Chuck) Donchatz and Katherine (Sam) Pallotta.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman and again on Monday morning, July 10, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Maron Maronite Church, Youngstown where a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jean-Maroun Helou as celebrant.

The funeral will also be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown, where military honors will be provided by the great men and women of the United States Navy.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Tom’s name to St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

The family thanks Yvette Smith with FirstLight Home Care and the VA for her outstanding care of Dad over two years.

