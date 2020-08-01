Therese A. (Ferris) Bott, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Therese Ann Bott, a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the age of 72.

Therese was born on June 20, 1948 in Salem, Ohio. She was raised by her parents, James and Anna Ferris, in New Waterford, Ohio.

She attended Crestview High School, where she met her husband, Eldon Bott, with whom she had two kids, Steve and Anne Bott. In addition to motherhood, Therese worked at the Southern Park Mall in what is now Macy’s for more than 30 years.

Therese spent her retirement focusing on the people and pastimes that brought her joy. She had a penchant for travel, especially to the ocean and always with the best company.

While at home, she enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with family, friends and her beloved dog, Gio.

Throughout her life, she was unfailingly present for her loved ones, not only for the big moments—weddings, births, graduations—but also the little ones—summer days at the pool, cups of coffee with friends, casual family dinners. She was funny without trying, kind without hesitation, and invariably grateful. She gave love as though she had an endless supply, often showing her affection through the gift of good food, as is the Italian way. In return, she was loved both widely and deeply, and the ache left by her absence will be equally profound.

She is survived by her sisters, Michelle Moffett and Leisa Greier; her children, Steve Bott (Teresa) and Anne Bott; her grandchildren, Stephen, Siena, Gabriel and Lucas; her nieces, Cindy Gamble and Cecelia Buetow (Brad); her nephews, Brett Michalak (Pam) and David Crum (Sylvia); her grandnieces, Alexia Durkin (Patrick) and Gina Crum; her grandnephew, David Crum.

Therese was preceded in death by her parents, James and Anna Ferris; her husband, Eldon Bott; two of her sisters, Rita Michalak and Dolores Crum.

Therese’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

There was a Mass for the Repose of the Soul held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown with the Very Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio as officiant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Therese’s name to Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512 because of her love for animals.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to view this obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences to Therese’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Therese A. (Ferris) Bott, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 2, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: