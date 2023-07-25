BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore P. Clark, 67, of Boardman, peacefully made his transition to his heavenly home on Tuesday evening, July 18, 2023 with his loving family by his side.

He was born July 28, 1955 in Youngstown, the son of Theodore and Patricia (Cartwright) Clark and was a lifelong area resident.

Theodore was a 1973 graduate of Ursuline High School and then began a lengthy career at Cold Metal Products where he was employed for over 29 years as a supervisor until its closing.

Theodore will always be remembered as a proud husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend. He was extremely proud of his family and supported them throughout all their endeavors. He participated in his children’s sporting events and was a coach for their Little League Baseball teams. He loved spending time with his grandchildren where he would talk, read books and sing songs with them for hours.

Theodore had many passions throughout his life but he was a true outdoorsman. He loved spending time at his hunting camp in Westline, Pennsylvania in the Allegheny National Forest. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and boater and always looked forward to the yearly family vacations in Conneaut. Over the years, Theodore had many great times with his family and friends and these memories will live on forever in their lives. If you knew Theodore, then you knew what a huge Notre Dame Football fan he was and how he looked forward to every season to watch them play.

Theodore leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his high school sweetheart, his beloved wife of over 47 years, the former Kathy Lammi, whom he married October 25, 1975. He also leaves behind his two children, Sean Clark of Boardman and Ashley (Dustin) Gray of Prosper, Texas; two grandchildren whom he adored, John Clark and Vivian Gray; two brothers, James (Elaine Gallagher) Clark and Timothy (Gail) Clark; a sister Carolyn (Thomas) Smolko; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition, he leaves behind his fur companions, Rudy, the beloved cat and Murphy, the beloved golden retriever.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, where a Memorial Mass will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m.

Theodore’s family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff of Ohio Living Hospice for all the care and compassion shown to them and Theodore throughout this difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Theodore’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.