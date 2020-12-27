Sylvia (Jianopoulos) Pantalone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sylvia (Jianopoulos) Pantalone, 91, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Hampton Woods Nursing Facility.

She was born on December 7, 1929 in Youngstown, the daughter of George and Demetra (Talaganis) Jianopoulos and was a lifelong area resident.

Sylvia was a 1948 graduate of South High School.

In addition to being a proud homemaker, Sylvia worked at GF Furniture Systems Incorporated for 30 years, retiring in 1982.

Sylvia married the love of her life, Donald Pantalone on August 25, 1963 and celebrated 45 years of marriage together before his passing in 2009.

Sylvia was very active and was proud to be involved in many organizations. She was a member of the Angels of Easter Seals, the Youngstown Symphony Guild and the Daughters of Penelope. She was also a proud parishioner of St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church and was involved with the St. John Philoptochos Society, Pan Arcadian Association Tripolis – Chapter 9 and the Senior Citizens Group.

Sylvia enjoyed sewing, cooking, decorating and entertaining others. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Sylvia leaves to cherish her loving memory her niece, Jeani (Jerome) Harrell of Liberty; her nephew, George (Viviana) Jianopoulos; a great-niece, Nicole; a great-nephew, Yianni and a sister-in-law, Rosemary Jianopoulos, all of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida along with cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband, Donald, Sylvia was preceded in death by her brother, John Jianopoulos.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 10:30 – 10:55 a.m. at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, 4955 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown.

There will be a funeral service held on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church, with Father Thomas Constantine officiating. There will also be a livestream of Sylvia’s funeral service on facebook at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, St. John Boardman.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Sylvia.

Burial will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Sanutcci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Sylvia’s name to St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church, 4955 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.