Susan M. (Price) Jones, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan M. Jones, 79, of Austintown, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020 at her residence, with her loving daughters by her side.

Susan will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her humbleness, generosity and easy going personality.

She was born June 16, 1940 in Youngstown, the daughter of Jack and Mildred (Coyne) Price and was a lifelong area resident.

Susan was proud to be a “Golden Bear” as a 1958 graduate of East High School.

Besides being a homemaker, Susan retired after many years of service with the Youngstown City School System.

She attended the Wisdom Center of Youngstown and was a former member of the Red Hat Society.

Susan had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed watching golf on TV, rooting on her favorite teams the Cleveland Browns and Indians, socializing, taking occasional trips to the casino and playing Bingo. Susan also loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Susan leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her daughters, Edie Jones of Warren and Tina (Paul) Ray of Austintown; two grandchildren, Michelle (George) Wilson of Canfield and Keith (Amanda) Young of Lake Milton; four great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Aly, Keith, Jr. and Kaleb and a little baby boy expected in August; a brother, Roger Price of California; a sister, Connie (Bob) Mills of Boardman along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides her parents, Susan was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Price and two sisters, Margaret Price and Jean Buffa.

Susan’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus have elected to have private services which were held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman with Pastor Jeff Swogger as officiant.

Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

