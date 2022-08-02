YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven P. Hreen, 69, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Nursing Facility in Boardman.

Steven was born September 26, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of Steve and Mary Elizabeth (Myers) Hreen.

He was a 1970 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and lived in Youngstown most of his life.

Steven was a gifted drummer and also adept at playing many other instruments. He played with many bands locally and recorded an album “Deep Water” with his friend, Tony Palkovich. Steven also was a painter for many years. Steven loved to tell jokes and had a great sense of humor.

He was a kind person and will be sadly missed by his wife, Susie Hreen and his sister, Janice M. Hreen, as well as many cousins and friends.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Mary Elizabeth (Myers) Hreen and his sister, Barbara A. Hreen.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services held at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff at Rossi and Santucci Funeral, 4221 Market Street, in Youngstown.

Steven’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Beeghly Oaks Nursing Facility and Hospice of The Valley for all their care and compassion shown to them and to Steven throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made in Steven’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

