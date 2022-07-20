BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Daniel Fazzini, 60, of Boardman, passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022 peacefully at home with his family surrounding him.

Steve will always be remembered for his angelic voice and ability to transform even the smallest gathering into a party. He would walk into a room and sing “That’s Amore” and we all knew he had arrived. His natural musical gifting encompassed song writing, the playing of multiple musical instruments and singing. He was given a gift and self taught. He had an amazing way of knowing what song to sing at just the right moment in any given event or gathering.

He was born on January 3, 1962 the son to parents Daniel and Rebecca (Amuso ) Fazzini.

He was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School and received a Bachelor’s degree from Southeastern University in Lakeland Florida.

During his lifespan of 60 years Steve was an Evangelist, Worship Leader, Pastor and Entertainer. He was well known and highly sought after in the community for his singing. Some of Steve’s most popular venues included The Lake Club, Roberto’s Restaurant, The Italian Festivals, The Canfield Fair and Music in the Park. In addition, Steve performed at The Arc music nights at Leonard Kirtz for Developmentally Delayed individuals. Many of the local nursing home residents looked forward to Steve’s entertainment hour and throw back music that they dearly loved.

In addition to the various venues, Steve blessed many local brides and grooms with music for their special day. He would carefully sit down with them and plan every detail to make certain their wedding day and reception was everything the dreamed it would be.

Steve had many things that he was passionate about throughout his lifetime, but at the top of his list was the love he had for his wife Barbara and son Daniel. Barbara and Steve’s love story dated back to high school. They were married for 37 years and had a beautiful son, Daniel Fazzini who passed away in 2019.

Steve was a member of New Life Church. Together he and Barbara oversaw the Prime Timers Ministry. He would love to serve not only in the area of singing and worship, but in the kitchen preparing the meals for all who attended. He had a servants heart, and was always willing to help wherever he was needed.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memory his wife, Barbara (Kohout) Fazzini of Boardman, his mother Rebecca (Amuso) Fazzini of Youngstown, father-in-Law Jerome Kohout of Canfield, sisters Laura (Ted) Best of Florida and Lisa (Jim) Knutti of Mineral Ridge. In addition he leaves brothers-in-Law, David (Susie) Kohout, Jeff (Tracy) Kohout and sister-in-Law, Lori (Tod) Burkert along with nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides his son Daniel Jerome Fazzini he was preceded in death by his father Daniel Benjamin Fazzini, mother-in-law Sharon Kohout, as well as grandparents Joseph and Elizabeth Amuso and Lois and Anna Fazzini.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Steve on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at New Life Church, 2250 E. Western Reserve Rd., Poland.

There will be a short gathering on Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 10:00 -10:50 a.m. followed by a celebration of Life beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the New Life Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Steve’s memory to Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown , Ohio in honor or his beloved son Daniel Fazzini.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

