Stephen M. “Whitey” Cheff, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. “Whitey” “Sonny” Cheff, 84, of Austintown, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, January 4, 2020.

He was born August 15, 1935 in Youngstown, the son of Dominic and Mary Ann (Henik) Cheff and was a lifelong area resident.

Whitey was proud to have grown up in the Brier Hill section of Youngstown and of his Italian Heritage.

Whitey attended The Rayen School and then enlisted in the United States Air Force to help defend the liberties and freedom we live under each day. Whitey earned the rank of Airman 3rd Class and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal before receiving an Honorable Discharge on September 7, 1956.

Whitey was employed for over 35 years at General Motors Lordstown Plant working mainly on the line in the soft trim department along with doing many other tasks and retired in 2001. While working at General Motors he also owned and operated Cheff’s Sunco Gas Station on Federal St. which later moved to Mahoning Avenue on the west side along with owning and operating with his son, The Original Pour House located on the west side from 1996 until 2006.

Whitey was a lifelong member of St. Anthony of Padua Church and a member of the UAW 1112 Retirees.

Whitey had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to Atlantic City, going on family vacations to the beach, spending time with his family and especially going to his grandchildrens’ sporting events but what he loved most of all was sitting on his front porch smoking a good cigar. Whitey also enjoyed gambling and was most fond of horse races, playing cards or craps and throwing barbooth; if there was a game you could count Whitey in.

Whitey leaves behind to hold onto his memories his beloved wife of over 57 years, the former Anita Anzelmo who he married November 24, 1962 at Immaculate Conception Church; two children, Stephen (Terrie) Cheff of Howland and Stephanie (Tony, Jr.) Pizzuto of North Jackson; seven grandchildren, James (Sarah) Cheff, Gina (Pete) Sudol, Niccolette Cheff, Santino (Liz) Pizzuto, Vincent Pizzuto, Anjelika Pizzuto and Anthony Pizzuto; three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Kali and Cal; a brother, Dominic (Rosemary) Cheff of Boardman and a sister, Fran (George) Brandalick of Texas along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and friends.

Whitey was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Youngstown and again on Thursday morning, January 9 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 1125 Turin Street, Youngstown.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown, with military honors provided by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW Post.

On behalf of Whitey’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Thomas Trakoff for over 35 years of care and compassion that has been shown to them and to Whitey.

