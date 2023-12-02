YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephanie H. Kuhar-Sipusic, age 71, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic, succumbing to complications related to Covid-19. Stephanie was a resilient 5-year double lung transplant recipient, a testament to her strength and determination.

Stephanie was preceded in death by her parents, Helen A. (Rovnak) Kuhar and Stephen P. Kuhar. Her only sibling, Michele Kuhar had the privilege of being by Stephanie’s side at the Cleveland Clinic until the end, when she reunited with God, family and friends in heaven.

Born February 12, 1952 in Youngstown, Stephanie attended Boardman High School and graduated from Miami University of Ohio.

She had a zest for life, spending a college summer working and living in London, England, followed by extensive travel throughout Europe. Stephanie was actively involved in the Youngstown Playhouse. While working at US Steel, Stephanie gave a tour to Academy Award Winner Robert DeNiro and appeared in the movie “The Deer Hunter” alongside friends and family. She retired from the Warren, US Post Office after 21 years of service.

Stephanie is survived by her best friend and ex-husband, Robert J. Sipusic of Boardman, and Mary Gregory of Austintown, who was like a sister to her. She leaves behind many friends and colleagues from Now Creations Inc. headed by Vince Lisi, as well as various other community organizations.

Stephanie believed in the inherent goodness of people and made a lasting impact through her “kindness cards,” which she distributed to strangers and acquaintances. Her favorite motto was “Bloom where you are planted.” A generous soul, Stephanie had a deep love for animals and birds, exemplified by caring for her four feral cats and neighborhood strays. Eight months ago, she adopted a 10-year-old beagle/pug rescue named Bella, who remained faithfully by her side.

She is survived by cousins: Mark Rovnak (Susie) of Bluffton, South Carolina, Ruthie Kulik Reda (Santo), Judy Kulik Davis (Bob), Margie Kulik Kale, Andrea Kulik Hrycyk (Nick), Susan McIlrath and Lori Rovnak, all of Youngstown, Joann Muter-Smith and Marianne Kuhar La Rosa (Joe) of Columbus and Marilyn Kuhar Sheehan (Jerry) of Boston and sister in laws, Diane Sipusic-Blaner (Jim) of Florida, Becky Sipusic of Niles; nieces and nephews, Jamie Joshua (Shawn Harrah), and Jeff Joshua (Jen) and Jason Joshua of Florida, Carli Sipusic (Josh) of Michigan and David Sipusic of Niles.

Stephanie was also preceded in death by five uncles and five aunts and one nephew.

Stephanie’s wish was to donate her body to science but a caring cremation has taken place due to Covid.

Stephanie discussed her spiritual journey in a podcast interview with Bob Dove, a spiritual philosopher and truth seeker in Episode 28 from June 2023 in the link below.

Please join the family in honoring Stephanie’s life and death with love, gratitude, and appreciation for crossing paths with an exceptionally beautiful person, both inside and out. Her memory will be treasured by the many friends whose lives she touched.

