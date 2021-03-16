Sophia (Chwalik) DeLuca, Boardman, Ohio

Boardman – Sophia (Chwalik) DeLuca, 93, of Boardman, passed away on Sunday morning, March 14, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

Sophia was born in Campbell, Ohio on May 15, 1927, the daughter of James and Mary (Burek) Chwalik.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School.

Sophia was a resident of West Palm Beach, Florida for 42 years, where she was employed at J.C. Penney as manager of credit, layaway and gift wrap. During her 32 years of employment, she received multiple awards for her dedication. Sophia was also employed at Delray Beach Driving School as an instructor for eight years.

Sophia enjoyed playing golf, bowling, playing cards and Bingo, going to the casino, traveling and baking. She loved watching her favorite sports on T.V., especially golf, the Cleveland Indians baseball and San Francisco 49ers football. Her favorite pass time was listening to Polka Music

Sophia won a trip to the Country Music Awards Show as their guest in Nashville, Tennessee. She met stars, Glenn Campbell, Tammy Wynette, George Jones and Willie Nelson.

Sophia had a deep affection for her family, especially her grandchildren.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Theresa DeRobbio of Boardman, Ohio; grandchildren, Louis (Melissa) DeLuca of Poland and Anthony (Phoebe) DeLuca of Sarasota, Florida; great grandchildren, Audrey Rain DeLuca of Sarasota, Florida, Harrison Franklin DeLuca of Poland, and David Anthony DeLuca of Sarasota; her God-Children are niece Kathy Salata Wong of Cleveland Heights; nephew Mike Chwalik of Delray Beach, Florida a brother Chester Chwalik of Fostoria, a sister Clare Salata of Indianapolis, Indiana and a sister-in-law Jeann Chwalik of Delray Beach Florida along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Sophia was preceded in death by her son, Anthony L DeLuca; brothers, Walter and William Chwalik; brother-in-law, Edmond Salata and sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Julie Chwalik.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 12:15 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Westview Dr., Boardman, with Father Ryan Furlong as officiant.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the funeral home after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger.

The DeLuca family understands if you feel unconformable or if you are unable to attend, please keep them and Sophia in your thoughts and prayers.

On behalf of Sophia’s family they would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff of Hospice of the Valley, especially at the Hospice House for their kindness and wonderful care given to Sophia and us throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Sophia’s name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd., Poland, Ohio 44514.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Sophia’s family.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sophia (Chwalik) DeLuca, please visit our floral store.