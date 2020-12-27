Sister Eleanor Santangelo, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sister Eleanor Santangelo, OSU, 90, of Canfield, died at Windsor House in Canfield on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Eleanor Jean Santangelo was born on July 20, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph V., Sr. and Lena (Massaro) Santangelo and was a lifelong area resident. She was proud to have grown up on the Eastside and graduated from East High School in 1948.

Sister Eleanor, who was formerly known as Sister M. Marjorie, entered the Ursuline Sisters on February 1, 1956 and was received into the novitiate on August 9, 1956. She made perpetual profession on August 12, 1961.

She earned a BS in Education from Youngstown State University in 1960 and a MS in Religious Education at Fordham University, Bronx, New York. In addition she did further studies in mathematics and pursued skills as an addiction prevention specialist.

In 59 years of active ministry, Sister Eleanor served in a variety of schools including teaching at St. Columba, St. Rose, Girard, St. John, Campbell, Cardinal Mooney and Ursuline High School. Her teaching ministry also included Walsh University as an instructor in the Math Department, which she loved.

She also served in parish ministry as the Director of Religious Education at Little Flower, Canton, St. Rose, Girard, St. Joan of Arc, Canton, St. Joseph, Maximo, St. Lawrence, Hillsville, Pennsylvania and St. Jude, Columbiana. Even in retirement, Sister Eleanor volunteered with her warm smile and personality as a visitor to those in long-term care facilities and the homebound for St. Michael, Canfield and St. Christine.

Her involvement in ministry also included hospice chaplaincy for Forum Health and Celtic Healthcare.

One of the highlights of ministry for her was to host Mother Teresa at the Convent at Our Lady of Peace Parish, Canton when Mother Teresa visited Canton in 1982. She accompanied Mother Teresa throughout the visit.

Sister Eleanor leaves her Sisters in the Ursuline Community and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, William A., Sr. and Joseph V., Jr. and a sister, Florence Santangelo.

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Parish, 300 North Broad Street, Canfield.

There will be no calling hours.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Sister Eleanor.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, 4250 Shields Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

