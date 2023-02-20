CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann (Galip) Sunderlin, 82, of Canfield, was reunited with the love of her life, Donald Paul (Sunny) Sunderlin on the afternoon of Saturday, February 18, 2023, surrounded by her devoted family.

Shirley was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 7, 1940.

She was a proud graduate of Ursuline High School and Youngstown State University, where she earned her associate degree in accounting.

Shirley worked for Dr. Nicholas Garritano, Sr. and Dr. Robert Spratt for more than 50 years.

Shirley married her life-long love, Donald P. (Sunny) Sunderlin on September 17, 1960.

She leaves a beautiful family to cherish her precious memories that includes her devoted daughters, Dina Sunderlin of Canfield and Beverly (Dominic) Leonelli of Boardman and grandchildren, Joseph Gerard Vingle of Canfield and Rachel Marie Leonelli of Boardman. She leaves her brother, Atty. Ronald Galip; sister, Loretta (Galip) Morgione; brother, George Galip; sister, Beverly (Dr. Richard) Marinelli and brother, John (Claudia) Lewis and brother-in-law, Paul (Georgiana) Sunderlin. She, also, leaves her Goddaughters, Kathy Galip and Vinetta Metzinger and many nieces and nephews whom she loved.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Agnes Galip; her in-laws, Leslie and Kathryn Sunderlin; her sister-in-law, Eileen Galip and brother-in-law, Vincent Morgione.

Shirley’s family and faith were her life; she was a life-long member of St. Maron Church and The St. Tobias Society. She was blessed to be able to dedicate her time volunteering at the church, beautifully decorating the altar for Christmas and Easter. She and her husband received a Papal Blessing for their love and dedication to each other and they were honorary recipients of the Silver Massabki Medal.

Shirley loved to cook and her passion was baking. She loved baking cakes for family birthday parties and Lebanese sweets to pass out to her family and friends.

The place that held a very precious place in her heart was the Antonine Village. Shirley adored the Antonine Sisters. She and Sunny spent innumerable hours helping remodel the convent, decorating the adult day care and assisted living for the holidays, planning fundraisers, and enjoying the company of the Sisters.

The family will be honoring her with a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown with Fr. Tony Massad as celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects prior to the service from 9:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Maron Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations be made to the Antonine Sisters, 2675 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451 or St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

