STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann (Loibl) Butryn, 83, of Struthers, passed away on Monday afternoon, May 15, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born February 10, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York the daughter of Alois and Elizabeth (Perov) Loibl.

Shirley will always be remembered as kind, generous and loving mom, grandmother, great- grandparent, aunt, sister and friend. She was always the first one to help anyone in need and her generosity had no boundaries

She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved children, Deborah (Harry) Barber, Lisa (Jeff) Butryn Bodine, Edward (Sheryl) Butryn and Joseph (April) Butryn, her several grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored, a brother Louis Loibl and a sister Patricia Loibl along with many nieces, nephews, coins and friends. She also had a great love for animals and especially her dog Mishoo.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Arthur M Cramer, a brother Joseph Loibl and sisters Janet Freese and Louise Larson

Family and friends may pay their respects to Shirley on Thursday, May 18, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St. Youngstown, with a Celebration of Life funeral service to be held at 11:00 a.m. with her son Pastor Joseph Butryn as celebrant.

Burial will take place at Lake Park cemetery, Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com. to send condolences to Shirley’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley A. (Loibl) Butryn, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.