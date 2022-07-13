CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon (Mack) Kohout, 82 of Canfield, peacefully passed away on Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022 following a long illness with Alzheimer’s.

Sharon will always be remembered as the life of the party and had a smile that could light up even the darkest room. Her gift of humor and laughter was simply contagious and something she maintained even until the end. Her beautiful and caring spirit made a difference in the lives of all who knew her. She never passed up a chance to make someone’s day better.

She was born on February 22, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter to John and Leonarda (Clancy) Mack.

She was a graduate of Lourdes Academy in Cleveland and St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in Dayton Ohio.

Sharon was a nurse for 50 years. The care, honor and respect she gave to her patients were qualities which set her apart. She spent the majority of her nursing career at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Physicians Dialysis in Sharon, Pennsylvania and finally as Clinical Director / Unit Manager of Fresenius Dialysis in Boardman. She made a lasting difference in both the lives of her staff, patients and their families.

She was a member of St. Charles Church in Boardman.

Sharon had many things she was passionate about throughout her lifetime but at the top of the list was her family. Her husband, Jerry Kohout and she had a love story that dated back to the first grade. Not only was he her first love but he went on to be the love of her life, best friend and husband of 60 years.

Sharon’s children watched as she taught them and lived the golden rule. She led by example and instilled a foundation of faith, love and caring that set their lives in motion from a very early age.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memory her husband, Jerry Kohout of Canfield; four children, David (Susie) Kohout of Boardman, Lori (Tod) Burkert of Florida, Barbara (Steve) Fazzini of Boardman and Jeff (Tracy) Kohout of Canfield; six grandchildren, David (Sara) Burkert, Courtney (Frank) Leon, David (Hanna) Kohout, Jenna (Logan) Hamsley, Camryn Kohout and Caden Kohout and three great-grandchildren, Stryker Hamsley, Willow Kohout and Aspen Kohout. In addition, she also leaves her sister, Lynne Burke of Elyria; brother, Jack Mack of Parma and brother-in-law, William Zechman of Strongsville along with nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Zechman and grandson, Daniel Fazzini.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Sharon on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m., with Father Philip Rogers as celebrant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Sharon’s memory to Leonard Kirtz School, 4801 Woodridge Drive, Austintown, OH 44515 in honor of her beloved grandson, Daniel Fazzini.

On behalf of Sharon’s family, they would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff of The Inn at Poland Way and Crossroads Hospice for their care and compassion shown during this difficult time.

