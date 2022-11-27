AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sean O’Hara, 58, of Austintown passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center in Youngstown.

Sean was born on August 21, 1964 in Youngstown, OH, a son of William and Jacquelyn (Pollock) O’Hara.

He was a 1982 graduate of Struthers High School and went on to serve in the United States Navy, where he spent three years aboard the U.S.S. John King.

Sean was a quiet and compassionate man. He was eager to listen to others and had a quick wit and excellent sense of humor. His generosity, hospitality and smile were known to his family and friends, and he will be deeply missed by those whose lives he touched.

Sean was a painter for Rossi Painting for many years. Besides his work, Sean enjoyed golf, reading, playing the drums, going to the beach and sitting in the sun. He was a dedicated sports fan, proudly cheering on Notre Dame, the Miami Dolphins and the New York Yankees. No team, however, was more important to him than his daughters’ sports teams. He was dedicated to watching them succeed and cherished every moment. Sean’s wisdom and kindness will never be forgotten.

Sean will always be remembered by his wife of 17 years, Jennifer (Sabol) O’Hara of Austintown; daughters, Emily O’Hara of Austintown and Samantha Skowron of Cleveland; siblings, Michael (Angie) O’Hara of Boardman, Patricia (Ronald) Mackie of Ontario, Canada, Kathleen (Jerry) Morell of Struthers and Megan (Ron) Shives of Struthers; mother-in-law, Charlene Sabol; sister-in-law, Mandy (Lowell) Burnside of Boardman; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and his two canine companions, Chloe and Lucy.

Besides his parents, Sean was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph Sabol.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Sean on Tuesday evening, November 29, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Youngstown, OH 44512 and again on Wednesday afternoon, November 30, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church Site, 770 Fifth Street Struthers, OH 44471, with Reverend Phillip Rogers officiating.

