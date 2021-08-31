Sayde (Salloum) Gabriel, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sayde (Salloum) Gabriel, 84, of Boardman, passed away on Sunday morning, August 29, 2021.

Sayde will always be remembered for her big heart, kindness, generosity along with the love she showed to family and friends.

She was born September 4, 1936 in Hrajel, Lebanon, the daughter of Youseff and Chafeka (Bassil) Salloum and came to the United States in 1991 living in Connecticut. She then moved to Massachusetts and in 2019 moved to Boardman.

Sayde was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. She always made them her top priority and her house was open to everyone. Nothing brought greater joy to Sayde than when she was socializing, playing cards, and cooking and baking for her family and friends.

She was a devoted Maronite Catholic and held firm in her beliefs as a member of St. Maron Maronite Church.

Sayde leaves behind to hold onto her memories three sons Michel (Rita) Gabriel of Montreal, Canada, Samir (Samira) Gabriel of Boardman with whom she made her home, and Rabih (Cherine) Gabriel of Sutton, Massachusetts, eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, a brother Elias (Fadia) Salloum and three sisters Rachede (Toufek) Saleme, Adel Zougiab and Janett Shalita along with many nieces,

nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband Alfred Michael Gabriel whom she married in 1956, Sayde was preceded in death by two daughters Samira Gabriel Moussa and Micheline Gabriel and two brothers Abraham and Rachid Salloum.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Sayde on Wednesday, September 1, 2021from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman, where the Prayers of Incense

Prayer Service will take place at 7:00 p.m. Friends and family may also pay respects on Thursday morning, September 2, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jacques Kik as officiant. The funeral will also be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Sayde’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sayde (Salloum) Gabriel, please visit our floral store.