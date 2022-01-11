YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Santino F. Bell, 27 passed January 10, 2022 at Mercy Health surrounded by his family, after a long 33 day fight against COVID-19.

Santino was born April 24, 1994 in Youngstown, the son of Janine Hamilton and Bobby Bell and a step son to Jack Hamilton.

He was a 2013 graduate of Lowellville High School, where he played football until his senior year.

Amongst playing sports, Santino above all enjoyed quality time with his family, especially going to the cabin with his father, uncle, and cousins. He also enjoyed watching his favorite team the Philadelphia Eagles play and one of the highlights of his life was driving to Philadelphia to be part of the Super Bowl Victory Parade, taking trips to the casino, cooking dinners for the whole family and vacations with his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Janine Hamilton (Jack), father Bobby Bell, grandmother Patricia Testa, his nana was his favorite person ever and loved Sunday dinners! He enjoyed bringing nana running around, to the casino, and helping her move around the house. He also leaves three siblings Mia, Vito, and (twin) Gianna Bell whom he had a special bond with, step siblings Chais & Shane Hamilton along with his many aunts and uncles Holly Testa his Godmother whom he had a strong bond with (Tanja), Tricia Conti who was his bestfriend and person he could count on, Peggy & David Jack, Tony & Ursula Bell, Frank & Michelle Beato, John & Janine Beato. His first cousins Gabriella & Gialynn who looked up to him like a big brother and he had a special bond with his cousin Frankie Bell along with many other cousins and close friends who all loved him so dearly.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Patrick Testa, his grandparents Sandra & Frank Bell and his Aunt Lynn Slaina.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022 and again on Friday January 14, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. all at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St. Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as officiant.

We would like to thank the ICU Doctors and Nurses at Mercy Health for their continuous care and efforts

