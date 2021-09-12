Sandra (Santor) Mayerchak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra (Santor) Mayerchak, 74, of Avon Park, Florida, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021.

She was born November 6, 1946 in Youngstown, attended St. Elizabeth’s Nursing School and graduated in 1966.

Sandy worked for many years caring for the sick in a variety of positions including St Elizabeth’s Hospital, Visiting Nurses Association, Dr. Kline’s office in Youngstown, Ashtabula County Medical Center, Nappi’s Dialysis Center, Jefferson Geriatric Center, Manor Care (Cleveland) while living in Ashtabula, Ohio, Manor Care (Tampa, Florida), Home Health Care and St. Joseph’s Hospital, where she retired with over 45 years of caring for patients.

After retirement, she spent seven years at Hillsborough Community College where she was an educator of future nurses.

She is survived by her brothers, Ed (Carole) Santor and Bob (Danna) Santor; sister, Kathy Marino; children, Andy Mayerchak, Michelle Crispin and Mark Mayerchak; grandchildren, Mason Mayerchak, Meagan Mayerchak, Josh Crispin, Ashley Crispin, Justin Crispin, Marisa Lake, Mitchell Mayerchak, Alex Lake and Johannah Mayerchak and great-grandchildren, Raelyn Mayerchak, Kruz Crispin, Nevaeh Crispin, Carly Mayerchak, Wesley Crispin, Jaxson Mayerchak and Brantley Crispin.

Sandy will be greatly missed by her family, many friends and her extended church community.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Andy and Dorothy Santor and her brother, Bill Santor.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

