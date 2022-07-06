BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra M. “Sandy” Rega went home to be with the Lord in the early afternoon of Monday, July 4, 2022 after a brief illness. She was 78 years young.

Born July 10, 1943, in Youngstown she was the daughter of Virginia (Sebastian) and Peter Bevilacqua and was a proud 1961 graduate of Ursuline High School.

A talented hairdresser and cosmetology educator, Sandy worked for Raphael School of Beauty while also working retail at some of Youngstown’s finest department stores including Higbee’s and Strouss’. She later continued her retail work at Hills, JCPenney and most recently, TJ Maxx and HomeGoods until her retirement in 2016.

Sandy truly was the life of the party! She enjoyed dancing a quick paced jitterbug, an ice-cold Jim Beam and Coke but above all loved the time spent with her loving family and devoted friends. Sandy was a devoted fan of the Cleveland Indians and the Ursuline Fighting Irish and never passed up an opportunity to attend a game. In the off season, she enjoyed baking, sewing, bird watching and reading about the British Royal Family. She loved to travel and vacation with the entire Wainio family in the Outer Banks, North Carolina.

Sandy was a faithful member of St. Angela Merici Parish on Youngstown’s east side where she would often attend daily Mass until her illness.

Sandy leaves to carry on the party her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia (Rega) and Anthony Wainio of Boardman, with whom she made her home and her son, Kenneth Rega of Cincinnati; her brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Mary Lou (Cannatti) Bevilacqua of Poland; two nieces, Laura (Michael) Cupp of Youngstown and Sara (Jeffery) Solvesky of Zebulon, North Carolina and their children; her beloved grandchildren, William N. Wainio and Emily Wainio along with Emily’s fiancé, Robert N. Beardman. She will forever be missed by her loving and faithful canine companion, Mazie Jean. Finally, Sandy will always be remembered fondly and always loved by the Wainio Family of which she truly was an “adopted” member.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Peter and two infant children, Carolyn and Nicholas.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, July 7, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi and Santucci Funeral Home 4221 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 and again on Friday, July 8 from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Sandy’s dear friend, Reverend Fr. Kevin Peters at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 8, at St. Angela Merici Parish (formerly Sacred Heart of Jesus), 397 S. Jackson Street, Youngstown). All are welcome!

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions in Sandy’s memory be sent to St. Angela Merici Catholic Parish, 397 S. Jackson Street, Youngstown, OH 44506, Ursuline High School, 750 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505 or The Friends of Fido – Mahoning County Dog Warden, P.O. Box 2963, Youngstown, OH 44511.

