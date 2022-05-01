YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel V. “Sammy” Cianciola, Jr., 53, of Youngstown, passed away on Tuesday evening, April 26, 2022.

Sammy will always be remembered for his sense of humor, smile and charming personality.

Sam was born August 11, 1968 in Youngstown, the son of Samuel V., Sr. and Joan (DeLucia) Cianciola and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of Canfield High School where he excelled in baseball and was a member of St. Christine Church.

Sam was a gemologist and worked alongside his family at the Austintown Pawn Shop and Samuel’s Jewelers until they sold the business and it had new ownership.

Sammy enjoyed being outdoors especially when he was dirt bike riding and snowmobiling along with spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories his mother Joan Cianciola and his sister Lisa Ann Cianciola of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, along with cousins and friends.

Sam was preceded in death by his father Samuel V. Cianciola, Sr., his maternal grandparents Louis (Mary) DeLucia and paternal grandparents James (Julia) Cianciola.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held on Wednesday. May 4, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, Youngstown.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made in Sammy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.

