Samuel Michael “Sam” Lofaro, Sr., Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Michael “Sam” Lofaro, Sr., 73, of Struthers, passed away on Thursday afternoon, November 18, 2021.

Sam will always be remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him for his smile, generosity and huge heart.

He was born June 9, 1948, in Youngstown, the son of Santie Dominic and Ann (Trombetta) Lofaro and was a lifelong area resident.

Sam was a 1966 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and then attended Youngstown State University majoring in social work.

Sam began his career after school by working in the concrete industry, followed by working at Republic Steel for over 30 years as a heater, retiring in 1997.

While working at Republic Steel Company, Sam enlisted in the United States Air Force on May 1, 1967 and proudly served our country during the Vietnam War. He earned the rank of Airman first class and his military occupation was Airforce Policeman. Sam was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal and was Honorably Discharged on March 8, 1969.

Sam had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed watching old westerns and the Ten Commandments movie. He also enjoyed taking trips to Mountaineer Race Track where he especially loved betting on horse races. He loved cooking on the grill, especially with his brother, Joe, making BBQ ribs. Sam always looked forward to spending time with his family, especially at Christmas where he would play Santa Claus for his family and friends. He also had an extensive baseball card collection and was a huge New York Yankees fan since he was nine years old.

Sam leaves behind to hold onto his memories, his beloved wife of 33 years, the former Valarie Shanabarger, whom he married November 18, 1988; his daughter, Sarah Lofaro of Youngstown; his son, Samuel Michael Lofaro III of Austintown; his mother, whom he held a special bond with, Ann Lofaro of Youngstown; three sisters, Sandra Nail of New Middletown, Debbie Zuzga of Boardman and Kathy (John) Zalovick of Youngstown; two brothers, Joseph F. (Marion Short-Steele) Lofaro of Brookfield and Ronald (Karen) Lofaro of Canfield; his mother-in-law, Ethel Shanabarger of Struthers, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sam was preceded in death by his father, Santie Dominic Lofaro; infant triplets, Samuel Michael, Jr., Steven Matthew and Scott Morris Lofaro and his brother, Michael Lofaro.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Sam on Tuesday evening, November 23, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, November 24, 2021, at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial held at 11:00 a.m., at St. Angela Merici Parish, 397 South Jackson Street, Youngstown, with Father Kevin Peters, as the celebrant.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, with military honors provided by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW.

