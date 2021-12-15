AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Joseph “Sam” Accordino, 59, of Austintown, passed away after a courageous battle with COVID on Friday afternoon, December 10, 2021.

Sam was born on February 17, 1962 the son of Carmelo “Carmen” and Helen Accordino in Warren and was a lifelong area resident.

Sam was a 1980 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School of Warren and later attended the Akron Barber School where he earned his barber license in 1988.

Sam worked side-by-side with his father, Carmen, cutting hair for decades at Carmen’s Barbershop at the AnCar plaza at 5620 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown. All patrons knew they were getting more than just a haircut with each visit. They were getting good conversation, a sense of a place of belonging and probably a glass of vino.

Sam’s time on Earth was put to good use. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown where he volunteered his time at the parish’s spaghetti dinners and annual Italian festivals. Sam’s true spiritual home was Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Lebanon of North Jackson where he attended Mass and actively participated within his religious family. Sam was a devout and lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, belonging to Immacolata Council #15086 where he had the honor of reaching the ranking of Grand Knight. Sam was very proud of this respected accomplishment especially because of what being a Knight stood for. Throughout his years with the Knights of Columbus, he and his brothers dedicated much of their time lending a helping hand as well as raising monetary donations and awareness for charitable and deserving causes.

All who had come to know Sam knew he had a great love for his Italian heritage. He spent his leisurely time surrounded by family and friends participating in bocce and morra tournaments throughout each year. He wanted everyone to understand the sense of love, family and community that is present in Italian culture – so much so that he helped in integrating bocce courts at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown where seasonal tournaments are held.

While family and friends will miss Sam dearly, he reunites with his mother, Helen Marie; father, Carmen and Carmen’s late wife, Angela, who raised Sam as her own. Sam also joins his dearest friend, Andy Ashby, whom with Sam was inseparable.

Sam leaves behind several first cousins that were more like siblings, second cousins that thought of him as “Uncle Sam” and his beloved cat, Waldo – whom everyone that came to know instantly fell in love.

Sam was a one of a kind person. One thing everyone that had the privilege of knowing him would agree with is: You always heard his contagious laugh before you saw him no matter the circumstances. You knew Sam had arrived. Sam is now laughing with all his loved ones in Heaven and will greet us with that same laugh again someday.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Sam on Saturday morning, December 18, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:50 a.m. with a Divine Liturgy to be held at 12:00 p.m., all at the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, with ChorBishop Anthony Spinosa as officiant.

Sam will be laid to rest next to his mother, Helen Marie, at St. Stephen Cemetery in Niles.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Sam’s family would like to offer their gratitude to ChorBishop Anthony Spinosa and Fr. Henry Andre for always being there for Sam.

In lieu of flowers, material contribution may be made in Sam‘s name to the Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2758 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

