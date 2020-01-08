Samuel A. Chicarelli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel A. Chicarelli, 91, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully late Tuesday evening, December 31, 2019.

He was born September 27, 1928 in Girard, the son of Michael and Carmel (Ross) Chicarelli and was a lifelong area resident.

Sam graduated from Girard High School where he excelled in football and then attended Youngstown College.

He was a proud United States Air Force Veteran earning the rank of Airman First Class and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Sam received an Honorable Discharge on December 31, 1953 from Bergstrom Air Force Base, Austin, Texas.

Sam was employed as a clerk for over 27 years with LTV Steel Corporation and retired in 1986.

Sam was a former member of St. Anthony of Padua Church and a current member of St. Christine Church along with the Men’s Y Golf League at Mill Creek Golf Course.

Sam had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed baking, golfing, traveling and listening to operas.

His wife, the former Louise Natale, whom he married August 5, 1961 at St. Anthony of Padua Church passed away on April 4, 2014.

Sam leaves behind to hold onto his memories many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, along with numerous cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Sam was preceded in death by three brothers David, Anthony and John Chicarelli and two sisters, Evelyn and Philomena Chicarelli.

There was a private funeral service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

On behalf of Sam’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of the Memory Unit at The Inn at Christine Valley for all the care and compassion shown to them and to Sam throughout this difficult time.

