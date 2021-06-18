Saada (Menhem), Simon, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Saada (Menhem), Simon, “Tita”, 89, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away on Monday evening, June 14, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

She was born April 4, 1932, in Idjabra, Batroun, Lebanon, the daughter of Tanios and Hisney (Chieban) Menhem, arriving in the U.S. in 1952, at the age of 19, after marrying Joseph F. Simon on February 14. She missed her family, struggled to learn the language, while raising seven children.

With her husband Joseph, Tita owned and operated The Cedars Lounge and Restaurant in downtown Youngstown for many years, continuing to run the business until 2005, after the death of Joe in 1985.

Serving others until she had nothing left, Tita gave without counting the cost. Her love was unconditional… and no one ever left her home hungry.

She was extremely devoted to her faith and was a proud member of St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church.

Tita leaves behind a legacy of love and precious memories to her children Yvonne (Doug) Blegen, Robert Simon, Constance Berardino, Denise (Tom) Gorman, Joseph A. (Joanne) Simon and David T. (Jen) Simon, her beloved seventeen grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren whom she adored, along with her nephew Mounir (Roula) Abu-Saleh of Maryland and many other relatives in Lebanon.

Besides her parents and husband, Tita was preceded in death by her son Thomas J. “Tommy” Simon, son-in-law Ronald Berardino and all six of her siblings whom are deceased in Lebanon.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Tita on Monday evening, June 21, 2021, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and again on Tuesday morning, June 22, 2021, from 9:00 am until 9:50 am at St. Maron Maronite Church, 1555 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held also on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 10:00 am with Father Tony Massad officiating.

The funeral will also be livestreamed on St. Maron’s Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

