Ruth M. (Tedde) Arment, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth M. (Tedde) Ament, 65, of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, formally from Girard, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021.

She was born in Youngstown, on September 2, 1955 to the late Peter A. and Ruth G. (Sauline) Tedde.

Ruth graduated from Ursuline High School in 1973 and from Penn Ohio Court Reporting.

Ruth was vice president and owner, along with her husband, of Ament & Ament Court Reporting, serving the greater Pittsburgh area.

She was a member of Grace Baptist Church, Pittsburgh.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Kurt M. Ament; her brothers, Peter (Linda) Tedde and Thomas (Susan) Tedde and her sister, Ann (Kevin) O’Brien. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be a Memorial Mass held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, with Very Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio, Jr. as officiant

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Material contributions may be made in Ruth’s name to Saint Vincent DePaul Society Regional, 317 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44505.

