Russell Joseph Saadey, III, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell Joseph Saadey, III, 37, of Austintown, passed away peacefully Friday morning, August 28, 2020.

Russell will always be remembered for his larger than life personality that left an indelible mark on everyone whom he encountered. He will also be remembered for his smile, dimples, sense of humor, his generosity and being so charismatic. Anyone who knew Russell knew how he was always dressed impeccably and had style for fashion that always grabbed your attention.

He was born October 23, 1982 in Youngstown, the son of Russell Joseph “Champ” Saadey and Joy Minenok and was a lifelong area resident.

Russell was a 2001 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. He then attended Youngstown State University where he was majoring in Political Science and a member of Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity.

Russell had a strong work ethic and was an entrepreneur in the vending industry. Throughout this pandemic, he showed his enormous heart and love for his family by working with his Uncle Joe at the Upstairs Restaurant, doing whatever may have needed to be done.

Russell had many passions throughout this life. He enjoyed music from the 60’s, 80’s and Motown era and was an avid sports fan especially rooting on his favorite teams the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Indians and Cardinal Mooney Football. Russell had a passion for animals and loved to socialize with his friends and family which he centered his life around and always made them a top priority. He looked forward to going to the Kentucky Derby, Super Bowls and the World Series along with Sunday family dinners and he especially looked forward to Thanksgiving Dinner at his Godmother Aunt Jody’s house. But the thing he loved the most was sitting around the kitchen table in his childhood home cracking jokes and eating with his two sisters. They often referred to themselves as The Three Musketeers.

Russell leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his father Russell Joseph “Champ” Saadey, his mother Joy Minenok, his sisters Ashley (Fiancé Michael Rich) Saadey and Sabrina Saadey and his aunts and uncles; Godmother Jody (James) Sabatine, Godfather Joseph Saadey, Anthony Saadey, Margaret Saadey, Phillip (Jennifer) Saadey, Judy (David) Brownstein, Jane Minenok, Joan Yanchick, Pat (Roberta) Minenok and Russell (Deborah) Minenok along with numerous great aunts and uncles and his long time dear family friend Brandy Briya. Russell was known as “Cousin Russell” to so many and loved by all of his friends.

Russell was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Russell (Jean) Saadey, his maternal grandparents Frank (Florence) Minenok and two uncles George “Chip” Saadey and Frank Minenok.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday morning, September 2, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:50 a.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Immediately following will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Father Tony Massad as officiant.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing (6 Feet Rule) and proper health protocols. As mandated by the Governor, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Russell.

A private burial service will be held in Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Russell’s name to St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church, 1555 S Meridian Rd, Youngstown, OH 44511 or Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market St., Youngstown, Ohio 44512 because of his love for animals.

