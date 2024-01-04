BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell E. Cornman, 80, of Boardman, made his transition to his heavenly home on Wednesday morning January 3, 2024 surrounded by his loving family.

Russell will always be remembered for his pensiveness, quietness, generosity and humility along with being a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.

He was born July 14, 1943 in Armstrong County in Pennsylvania, the son of Harry P. and Hazel (Anthony) Cornman.

Russell was a 1961 graduate of Wilmington Area High School and then heard the call to serve his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force. He earned the rank of E-4 and received the Air Force Good Conduct Medal.

Upon receiving an Honorable Discharge on December 13, 1965, Russell returned home and began a lifelong career in the vacuum cleaner industry. He started as a Hoover Vacuum Sales Representative and then was owner and operator of Cornman’s Sweeperland in Hermitage, Pennsylvania for over 47 years. In 2009 Russell’s son Craig entered the family business which brought great enjoyment for them both. Craig took the company over in 2019 at which time Russell earned a well-deserved retirement.

Russell was a member of Christian Assembly and a past member of the Lions Club of New Bedford.

Russell enjoyed golfing, photography, and cooking on his char-coal grill where he became a “BBQ Grill Master” He also enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. Russell’s true passion was doing woodworking. He was very talented and loved to make and design different home décor items. He and his wife participated in many craft shows throughout the Mahoning Valley and his last creations were making his family corn-hole boards and shadow boxes.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his wife of over 55 years the former Darlene Gentilcore whom he married May 18, 1968, a daughter Michelle (Chris) Moriarty of Howland, a daughter-in-law Carla Cornman, two grandsons Mickey and Max whom he adored and two brothers Floyd Cornman of Florida and Paul Cornman of New York, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his beloved son Russell Craig Cornman, sister Fonda Toy and three brothers Elmer, Roy and Harry L. Cornman.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday January 6, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:50 p.m. at Christian Assembly, 5050 South Ave., Boardman, where a funeral service will take place at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Hunt as celebrant. Following the services Russell will have military honors provided by the great men of the Ellsworth VFW.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Russell’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Hospice of the Valley for all the care and compassion shown to Russell and them throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Russell’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Rd A, Girard, Ohio 44420, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or Pregnancy Help Center, 4845 Market St. #13, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Russell’s family.

