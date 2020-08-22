Russell Craig Cornman, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell Craig Cornman, 50, of Boardman, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 from complications from surgery.​

Craig will always be remembered and loved for his sense of humor along with his friendly and outgoing personality. Craig had a special way of drawing people to him because he was so genuine and sincere. Once you met him, you found you had a friend for life.​

He was born November 26, 1969 in Youngstown, the son of Russell and Darlene Cornman and was a lifelong area resident.​

Craig was a 1988 graduate of Boardman High School and then earned his bachelor’s in science degree, majoring in geography from Youngstown State University.

Craig was in sales throughout his whole life with various companies. He was extremely happy to work alongside his father, Russell, at the family business, Cornman Sweeperland for the last eight years until he took over the company in July 2019.

He was a proud member of the Mahoning Valley Mustang Club and the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Craig had many passions throughout his life. He was a NASCAR enthusiast and loved everything about race cars, especially Mustangs. Craig also enjoyed playing video games, traveling on cruises and socializing with his family and friends but his greatest joy came from spending time with his nephews and nieces. ​

Craig leaves behind to hold on to his memories, his wife, the former, Carla Cascarelli whom he married November 11, 2000; his parents, Russell (Darlene) Cornman of Boardman; his sister, Michelle (Chris) Moriarty of Howland; three sisters-in-law, Lisa Cascarelli, Pamela (Nicholas) Conti and Angela Cascarelli; a brother-in-law, Nicholas Vincent (Christina) Cascarelli; nephews and nieces, Mickey and Max Moriarty, Dominic and Nicholas (Fiance Danielle Scheidegger) Parish, Darla (Jonathan) McElroy, Christopher, Nadia, Nico and goddaughter, Mila Cascarelli; a great-nephew, Zion McElroy and great-niece, Miriam McElroy, along with many cousins and a host of friends.​

Craig was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his aunt, Patricia Gentilcore.

Craig’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. A memorial service will be planned later in the year at Christian Assembly for those unable to attend due to the pandemic.

There will be private services held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman with Pastor Jerry Hunt as officiant.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

