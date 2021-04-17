Rudolph Potesta, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rudolph “Rudy” Potesta, 88, of Cleveland, Georgia, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones.

He was born on May 5, 1932 in Youngstown, the son of Andrew and Modestine (Donofrio) Potesta and was proud to have grown up in Smokey Hollow part of Youngstown.

Rudy was called the “The Godfather of Innsbruck” by his neighbors in the community. He was a gentle soul, beloved by all who knew him. He was a great storyteller, always ready with a tale at a moments notice. His Italian heritage was so integral to his charm and humor.

Rudy took great pride in his military service during the Korean War from 1952-1954 where he was awarded the Bronze Star for his acts of bravery in battle.

After settling in south Florida as a plumber, with encouragement from his wife, Pat, Rudy worked to obtain his master plumbing license and later became Vice President of Oriole Homes Corporation. During this time, he also became State President of Plumbing Heating Cooling Contractors Association of Florida, eventually opening his own plumbing business.

After his retirement, he and Pat moved to the Georgia Mountains where they built a home in Innsbruck. It was here, with their many neighbors that the true legend of the Godfather was created.

Rudy took up pottery in his retirement and became a skilled artisan whose work is treasured. Today, his pottery is found in many homes around the country. He took great joy in selling his creations but even more so in giving his work as a gift that others would enjoy and cherish.

Rudy leaves behind his loving wife Pat, as well as their children; The families of Diane and Joe Peduto. Cathi and Mark Strout, Philip and Rhona Baker, Andrew Potesta, Mark and Gail Baker, Dennis and Beverly Baker as well as Maria and Mike Fisher. Rudy also has 23 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren to carry on his legacy along with his sister, Rose Montwori and a number of nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Rudy is preceded in death by a grandson, Drew; his two brothers, Eugene and Anthony Potesta and his sister, Mary Rossi.

There was a funeral mass held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Georgia.

Memorial donations be made to Saint Paul the Apostle Catholic Church at 1243 Hulsey Road, Cleveland, GA 30528.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

