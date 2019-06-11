AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio Jr. officiating, preceded by a 9:15 a.m. prayer service at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, for Yolanda E. (Berarducci) Fitzwilliams, 92, of Austintown, who peacefully passed away Wednesday evening, June 5, 2019 with her family by her side.

Yolanda will always she remembered and love by her family and friends for the way she would always be concerned for others and caring personality.