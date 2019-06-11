Rossi and Santucci Funeral Home was established in June 2007 as a family run business that shared a wealth of experience. Licensed funeral directors Mary Rossi and owner/funeral director Chelsey Santucci opened their doors by sharing space with the Edward J. Fox and Sons Funeral Home.
Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home has provided the Mahoning Valley with personal service families need during the most difficult time. Whether our professional services are needed for pre-planning or at the time of an unexpected, tragic loss, we are here to assist and guide you with compassion.
A funeral is not merely about death, but about a life lived. Our caring continues with the arrangements, the service itself, and afterward in the grief and healing process. Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home offers an affordable price, attention to detail, service with a caring attitude, and a comforting atmosphere in our facilities.
Today, families just like yours put their trust in Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home every day. They know and have grown to expect, that in their time of need, they will experience honesty, integrity, and compassion when dealing with the loss of your loved one.
Website: https://www.rossisantuccifh.com/
Flowers: https://www.rossisantuccifh.com/send-flowers
Resources: https://www.rossisantuccifh.com/frequent-questions
Contact Us: https://www.rossisantuccifh.com/contact-us
Address & Phone Number
4221 Market St
Boardman, OH 44512
330-781-0652